Mariah Carey’s ‘Type Dangerous’ Soars to No. 1 on Adult R&B Chart After 19-Year Break

After nearly two decades, Mariah Carey has struck gold again. Her latest hit "Type Dangerous" now sits at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for August 16. This marks her first chart-topping success outside the holiday season since 2006.

The track shot up from second place, pushing Kevin Ross's "Love in the Middle" to fourth. In just nine weeks, it blazed the fastest path to the top spot of any song in 2025 on the Adult R&B Airplay list.

This win adds to Carey's impressive track record. She'd previously claimed the crown with "We Belong Together" in 2005 and "Fly Like a Bird" the next year. Now "Type Dangerous" stands as her third chart-topper.

The wait between wins sets a new bar for women artists. At 19 years, this gap surpasses Janet Jackson's previous mark of 17 years and two months from 1998's "I Get Lonely" to 2015's "No Sleeep."

Behind the music stands Anderson .Paak, who built the track on a sample from Eric B. & Rakim's "Eric B. Is President." The song has made waves across the industry, reaching No. 7 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and marking Carey's 50th entry on the Hot 100, as reported by Billboard.

Speaking to Nadia of 1Xtra Breakfast, Carey shared her excitement: "It's such an incredible feeling to be putting out this album — to be dling something new because I just hadn't in so long. When I started working on the project, I was like, 'We can actually do an album.' I had four songs, then I had five and it gradually got to a place where I was like, 'Oh, we're putting out an album," the singer expressed.

The "Type Dangerous (The Remix of the Gods)" package brings fresh takes through collaborations with Busta Rhymes, Redman, Method Man, Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Luisa Sonza. Mr. Beast also makes a surprise appearance in the music video.

This track opens the door to Carey's 16th studio album, Here For It All, scheduled for a September 26 release. Radio stations have started spinning the second single, "Sugar Sweet," which pairs her with Shenseea and Kehlani.