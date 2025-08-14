ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mariah Carey’s ‘Type Dangerous’ Soars to No. 1 on Adult R&B Chart After 19-Year Break

After nearly two decades, Mariah Carey has struck gold again. Her latest hit “Type Dangerous” now sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart for August 16. This…

Kevin Ross / Queen Quadri
Mariah Carey accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

After nearly two decades, Mariah Carey has struck gold again. Her latest hit "Type Dangerous" now sits at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart for August 16. This marks her first chart-topping success outside the holiday season since 2006.

The track shot up from second place, pushing Kevin Ross's "Love in the Middle" to fourth. In just nine weeks, it blazed the fastest path to the top spot of any song in 2025 on the Adult R&B Airplay list.

This win adds to Carey's impressive track record. She'd previously claimed the crown with "We Belong Together" in 2005 and "Fly Like a Bird" the next year. Now "Type Dangerous" stands as her third chart-topper.

The wait between wins sets a new bar for women artists. At 19 years, this gap surpasses Janet Jackson's previous mark of 17 years and two months from 1998's "I Get Lonely" to 2015's "No Sleeep."

Behind the music stands Anderson .Paak, who built the track on a sample from Eric B. & Rakim's "Eric B. Is President." The song has made waves across the industry, reaching No. 7 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and marking Carey's 50th entry on the Hot 100, as reported by Billboard.

Speaking to Nadia of 1Xtra Breakfast, Carey shared her excitement: "It's such an incredible feeling to be putting out this album — to be dling something new because I just hadn't in so long. When I started working on the project, I was like, 'We can actually do an album.' I had four songs, then I had five and it gradually got to a place where I was like, 'Oh, we're putting out an album," the singer expressed.

The "Type Dangerous (The Remix of the Gods)" package brings fresh takes through collaborations with Busta Rhymes, Redman, Method Man, Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Luisa Sonza. Mr. Beast also makes a surprise appearance in the music video.

This track opens the door to Carey's 16th studio album, Here For It All, scheduled for a September 26 release. Radio stations have started spinning the second single, "Sugar Sweet," which pairs her with Shenseea and Kehlani.

Since her 2018 album Caution, fans have waited for new material, and will be getting more songs on Here For It All. Between "Fly Like a Bird" and now, she's placed 13 songs on the Adult R&B Airplay chart, with "With You" peaking at No. 3 in 2019.

Mariah Carey
Kevin RossWriter
Related Stories
Eve performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
UncategorizedEve Opens Up About Chart Success and Making Her Hit Collaborations With BillboardQueen Quadri
Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award.
Music‘Purple Rain’ Musical Casts Lead Roles, Set for Broadway Debut This OctoberQueen Quadri
Raekwon Shares Emotional Tribute to Busta Rhymes at NYC Event: ‘You Saved My Life’
MusicRaekwon Shares Emotional Tribute to Busta Rhymes at NYC Event: ‘You Saved My Life’Queen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect