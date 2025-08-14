ContestsEvents
Gladys Knight’s Son Raises Alarming Concerns About Her Health

Kayla Morgan
Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for the 2024 Carousel of Hope Ball

Gladys Knight, the “Empress of Soul” herself, is gearing up for the second leg of The Queen’s Tour alongside Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, and Stephanie Mills. Fans were ready to celebrate, but the headlines are taking a sharp and unexpected turn.

Instead of excitement about her upcoming shows, the spotlight is now on serious claims from Knight’s own son, Shanga Hankerson. In a new interview with The Shade Room, Hankerson revealed that he’s filed a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Human Services, accusing Knight’s husband, William McDowell, of elder abuse.

Claims of Troubling Incidents

According to Hankerson, his concerns go far beyond the typical worries of a child watching a parent age. He says his mother has experienced alarming moments on and off stage, including allegedly zoning out mid-performance last summer and forgetting lyrics while her background singers kept the show going.

Hankerson also described a shift in her personality—from the “angelic” woman fans have adored for decades to someone more easily upset, especially if she’s unsure where she or her husband is.

“She’s being made to think that she needs to work, and what that means is that he’s not going to be present with her,” Hankerson claimed.

A Frightening Moment Last Year

Hankerson says one of the most concerning moments came when Knight allegedly wandered away from her hotel and ended up at another one across town. An employee recognized her but noticed she couldn’t coherently explain why she was there. Knight’s daughter and longtime road manager were contacted to bring her back safely.

“I’m extremely concerned about how she is being handled right now,” Hankerson said.

Hankerson shared that after filing the complaint, he began receiving what he called “frantic” messages from McDowell. One allegedly read:

“She’s happy and loved and all she wants is happiness and peace. Whatever we have and she has separately you guys can have when we’re gone. Our lives are not long, just let these years be in peace.”

Another text warned that sending “cops and social service people” would disrupt what Knight is trying to maintain. McDowell also reportedly told Hankerson that Knight has Sundowner’s Syndrome, which can cause confusion in the evenings, but Hankerson says the family has been left out of the loop regarding her medical care.

Not About the Tour, He Says

For anyone who might think his complaint is about money or fame, Hankerson says that’s not the case.

“I don’t want my mom out on tour on a tour bus, wondering where she’s at. I don’t want that for her,” he said. “That’s my mom, I truly love her. And don’t care about her ever working a second longer while she’s alive. The direction that she’s going in is pushing her to her departure, and I don’t want to see that.”

Gladys Knight
