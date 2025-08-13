Win tickets to see The Temptations and The Four Tops take the stage at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 19th.

Experience the magic of Motown like never before when The Temptations and The Four Tops take the stage at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 19th. This is more than a concert—it’s a night of soul, harmony, and timeless hits that have shaped the soundtrack of generations.

From the first note to the last encore, you’ll be transported back to an era when every song told a story, every lyric spoke to the heart, and the music brought people together. The Temptations will deliver their unmistakable blend of smooth harmonies, dazzling choreography, and classics like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” The Four Tops will keep the energy high with their signature sound and unforgettable tracks like “Reach Out I’ll Be There” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).”

Why you’ll want to be there:

Two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups performing live on the same stage

105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you to this extraordinary night of music. Don’t miss your chance to witness two icons share the stage, celebrate their legacy, and create new memories with every song.

