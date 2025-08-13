This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 13

Aug. 13 is an outstanding date in hip-hop and R&B history, marking many memorable moments for these popular styles of music. One acclaimed industry figure whose birthday falls on this day is the South Korean rapper Jaemin, who was born in 2000. He's a member of the best-selling boy group NCT and its subunits NCT Dream and NCT U. NCT Dream's 2021 debut album, Hot Sauce, topped the South Korean Gaon Album chart and sold over 2 million copies, making it one of the country's best-selling records.

Jaemin shares a birthday with the late American rapper Dex Osama, born in 1993. He was best known for hits such as "Death On Me" and "Clean Up Man."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many charting hip-hop and R&B albums and mixtapes came out on Aug. 13:

1991: Cypress Hill released their self-titled debut album through Ruffhouse and Columbia Records. It peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Double Platinum in the United States.

1996: Facemob dropped their debut album, The Other Side of the Law. It peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2002: Luniz released their third studio album, Silver & Black. Featuring guest appearances from Fat Joe, Devin the Dude, and Treach, it peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2010: Mac Miller released his fourth mixtape, K.I.D.S." (or Kickin' Incredibly Dope S**t). It peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard 200 and included the rapper's most-streamed song, "The Spins," featuring Empire of the Sun, which surpassed 1 billion listens.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several significant recordings were made on Aug. 13:

1952: Big Mama Thornton recorded the original version of "Hound Dog," later popularized by Elvis Presley. The song spent seven weeks atop the R&B charts and was ranked 318th on Rolling Stone's 2021 list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

1964: Motown girl group The Supremes recorded "Baby Love" for their second album, Where Did Our Love Go. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks and reached No.1 on the U.K. Official Singles chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Difficulties on Aug. 13 have also beset the industry:

1982: Joe Tex died from a heart attack less than a week after commemorating his 47th birthday. He's best remembered for hits such as "Hold What You've Got," "Skinny Legs and All," and "I Gotcha."

1990: Curtis Mayfield was paralyzed from the neck down after lighting equipment fell on him at a concert in Brooklyn, New York. While the accident rendered him unable to play the guitar, he continued to record music, releasing his final album, "New World Order," in October 1996.