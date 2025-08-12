ContestsEvents
Maxwell Talks Detroit, Longevity, and Why the Ladies Still Pack His Shows

Tune-Up Man

When I tell you me and Maxwell go way back, I mean it. I was on the radio spinning tracks off Urban Hang Suite back in ’96 when he was just 23 years old, dropping number one songs left and right and turning heads all over the music world.

Now here we are, nearly 30 years later, and he’s still packing venues, still making timeless music, and still one of the coolest brothers you’ll ever talk to.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Maxwell performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I’m happy to be talking to you and to be coming to Detroit,” Maxwell told me. “Back then, everything was so new. All my heroes were suddenly right there in front of me—people I’d only seen on TV or heard on the radio. It was surreal.”

Of course, anyone who’s been to a Maxwell show knows the crowd is dominated by women. I had to ask why he thinks they’ve been showing up for decades.

“I think more than anything it’s the music,” he said. “It’s the nostalgia of what we all went through when we first heard those songs. People want to recreate that feeling, and I’m happy to be there for it.”

There was a time when Maxwell stepped away from the spotlight. He says it was about reflection—taking a break to “reacquaint” himself with his values and remember who he is outside the industry. “I’m grateful my music is strong enough to survive the absence and the re-entry,” he said.

I told him straight up—he’s a generational artist. Right up there with Luther, James Brown, and the greats. He laughed and humbly deflected. “I’m just grateful to be in contact with people I admire and, of course, the audience. They’re the reason I’ve lasted this long.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Maxwell performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

Speaking of lasting, Urban Hang Suite hits its 30-year anniversary next year. “It’s an honor,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to work with incredible people—Hod David, Stuart Matthewman, Leon Ware, Wah Wah Watson, and so many others who shaped my sound.”

Back when Maxwell started, social media didn’t exist. Now, he uses it to his advantage—sometimes even busting out wild dance moves just to light up the comments. “I do it on purpose,” he admitted with a smile.

Right now, he’s on his Serenade Tour, which wraps up right here in Detroit before he kicks off his Silent Serenade ensemble shows. And of course, he’s coming back for the 105.9 KISS-FM Summer Block Party on August 22nd at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater with Marsha Ambrosius.

“In Aretha Franklin’s house,” he said proudly. “I hope she’s looking over us. I love her.”

Detroit, get ready—this one’s gonna be special.

