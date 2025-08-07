Michigan Spot Named One of the Best for ‘Small Town Charm’

There's nothing quite like the charm and appeal of a delightful small town. Thankfully, the United States is packed with beautiful small towns, and all it takes is a stroll across parts of the country to find a friendly one to visit and get to know. It might be said a lot, but small towns are the fabric of America. Many of them are even cool and hip. Now, a new feature names the best and coolest ones in the U.S.

Awesome Small Towns in America

The crew at Far & Wide has put together a feature about the best and coolest in America. "Big cities like New York and Los Angeles may get most of the attention, but America is filled with small towns and communities that have long formed the backbone of the nation," they note in the piece. "These towns are filled with their own history, museums and cultural attractions, but also come with the added appeal of home-spun charm and hometown heroes."

So, how big are these spots? According to the U.S. Census, "About 76% of incorporated places have fewer than 5000 people and about a third of those have less than 500 people." The Shelby County Reporter adds that "small-town America is not just a definition that can be found in a dictionary, it is a way of life defined by the people that call that town their home."