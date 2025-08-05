T-Pain and Drake: From Feud to Possible Reconciliation at Lollapalooza

Drake's “Rich Baby Daddy” could be a uniting factor between T-Pain and Drake after a brief feud at the beginning of 2025. This news comes about following T-Pain's bold move to include the 2023 hit in his set. T-Pain played “Rich Baby Daddy” on Friday, August 1, while performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, much to the surprise of his fans.

“Drake said, ‘I want to be one of those people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,'” said T-Pain, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

T-Pain's public criticism of Drake's refusal to heed his advice about exiting from the music industry was the root cause of their feud. The Florida native's remarks during a podcast on The Cash Dummies stem from the 2023 interview, where Drake desired to retire gracefully rather than be kicked out.

“This guy always had resentment for me,” Drake wrote on Instagram in response to T-Pain's earlier remarks. The resentment was later fueled by OVO Chubbs, Drake's head of security and close friend, in an attempt to troll T-Pain while touring France. Offset would make an online comment to defend Drake's position.

T-Pain's performing Drake's song, “Rich Baby Daddy,” gave a hint of a likely reconciliation between the two hip-hop artists. His performance also allowed him to pay tribute to other music artists by covering the Fugees' “Ready or Not” and Michael Jackson's “P.Y.T.” The tribute showcased his usual nostalgic appeal to the audience and fans.