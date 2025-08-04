This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 4

Aug. 4 brings memories of many historic moments that transpired in the hip-hop and R&B world. American rapper Lil Skies was born on this date in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He shares his birthday with Miami hip-hop artist Bobby Shmurda, whose 2014 track "Hot Boy" helped put him on the map. Aug. 4 is also a special day for Marques Houston. The talented American R&B singer, actor, and dancer was born on this date in 1981.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 4 has seen the release of many tracks and albums.

2009: Dorrough dropped his debut album, Dorrough Music, which featured songs including "Wired to the T" and "Ice Cream Paint Job." It received mixed reviews, with some critics highlighting the artist's potential. The album reached No. 2 on the US Top Rap Albums chart and debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard 200.

2017: Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed released their album Magic & Bird. The collection was praised for spotlighting the chemistry between the two musicians, its punchy lyrical content, and hype elements.

2017: Ugly God dropped his debut mixtape, The Booty Tape. The album's excellent ad-libs and humor enhanced its musical value. Fans were particularly impressed by standout songs such as "Like a Maverick" and "I'm a Nasty Hoe."

2023: "Good Good," a single by American R&B stars Usher and Summer Walker and rapper 21 Savage, was released. This post-breakup anthem reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Various mind-blowing performances have taken place on Aug. 4.

2018: Chris Brown brought the roof down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. His show was part of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour, which hyped up his album of the same name and saw him perform at 27 cities nationwide.

2022: Kendrick Lamar nailed his show in Washington, D.C., at the Capital One Arena while on The Big Steppers Tour, which promoted his album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." The tour earned him a staggering $110+ million.

2024: Rick Ross and R&B star Joe took the stage at the T-Live Festival in London, U.K. Other big names on the lineup included Jeremih and Tyga.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aug. 4 has also seen some heartbreaking moments that changed the hip-hop and R&B industry forever.

2020: Carlton Weekly, known professionally as FBG Duck, was killed in Chicago after being caught up in a South Side gang war. In 2024, six gang members were convicted of the 26-year-old's murder.

2021: T.I. was arrested in Amsterdam after he collided with a police car while biking and allegedly knocked off the vehicle's side mirror. This wasn't the first time the rapper had spent time behind bars. He was previously arrested in 2009 and 2010.