Cardi B Teases New Music from Upcoming Album During WWE ‘SummerSlam 2025’

Cardi B stole the spotlight during the WWE SummerSlam 2025. Serving as the official host of WWE’s night one at MetLife Stadium, the rapper made an explosive debut after teasing fans for years. Wearing a feather-strewn all-black ensemble, the “WAP” singer sauntered like she owned the ring.

Plus, she flexed a snippet of new music, presumably from her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

Cardi B: “We’re Making History Tonight”

In a clip shared on X, the rapper opened with “Hello, it’s me.” As soon as her voice filled the air, the audience of 50,000 clapped and cheered. As soon as she entered the ring, Cardi’s infectious energy already had the crowd on their feet.

The rapper shouted, “We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State! We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam. Yeah!” She hyped up Logan Paul and Randy Orton before saying, “We’re going to be talking about this forever,” according to Billboard.

New Music

Cardi followed the footsteps of Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin, who stepped into the WWE spotlight before. Country star Jelly Roll will also made his debut, but in a tag-team match with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The “Need a Favor” rapper-singer showed he got what it takes after choke-slamming Paul during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cardi B entered the ring with her new song playing in the background. Check it out below.