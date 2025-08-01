Boyz II Men Set for Four-Night Vegas Stint at Cosmopolitan in August 2025

ContestsEvents
Queen Quadri
(L-R) Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images

Boyz II Men will return to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a series of shows on August 8, 9, 15, and 16. The group's smooth vocals will fill the venue's intimate space once again.

Fresh off their 2024 shows with Robin Thicke, the trio brings their magic back to the Strip. Fans will sway to hits like "I'll Make Love to You," "End of the Road," and "On Bended Knee." Each night promises pure musical bliss.

The Chelsea's small size makes every seat count. Tucked inside The Cosmopolitan, this spot puts stars within reach. No barriers will stand between the artists and their biggest fans here.

Boyz II Men changed music forever. Their sound swept through the '90s like wildfire, with over 60 million copies of their albums sold worldwide. To this date, they're one of the best-selling R&B groups of all time with several Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Ticketmaster is handling sales. Last year's packed shows proved these guys still draw crowds. If you're planning to attend this time, you might want to grab the tickets fast when they drop. You can find more information on the shows and buy your tickets from Ticketmaster.

Boyz II MenRobin Thicke
Queen QuadriWriter
