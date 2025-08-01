Boyz II Men Set for Four-Night Vegas Stint at Cosmopolitan in August 2025

Boyz II Men will return to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a series of shows on August 8, 9, 15, and 16. The group's smooth vocals will fill the venue's intimate space once again.

Fresh off their 2024 shows with Robin Thicke, the trio brings their magic back to the Strip. Fans will sway to hits like "I'll Make Love to You," "End of the Road," and "On Bended Knee." Each night promises pure musical bliss.

The Chelsea's small size makes every seat count. Tucked inside The Cosmopolitan, this spot puts stars within reach. No barriers will stand between the artists and their biggest fans here.

Boyz II Men changed music forever. Their sound swept through the '90s like wildfire, with over 60 million copies of their albums sold worldwide. To this date, they're one of the best-selling R&B groups of all time with several Billboard Hot 100 hits.