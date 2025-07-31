Dr. Dre’s Iconic SSL 4000 G+ Console Sets Auction Record at $165K for Hip-Hop History

Dr. Dre's SSL 4000 G+ mixing console has surpassed Wu-Tang Clan's RZA's E-mu SP-1200 drum auction record of $69,000 in the just concluded auction on The Realest website. The Realest is famous for handling items of great significance, including memorabilia for entertainment entities and major sports, which also include the NBA, NFL, and PGA. Its role in handling these items of great value promotes its prominence and integrity in the auction markets.

According to The Realest, the SSL 4000 G+ mixing console received 46 bids. The iconic SSL console was auctioned at a whopping $165,000, setting a new record for the highest sold hip-hop music instrument. It was brought to the auction house by Che Pope, Dr. Dre's former general manager and longtime collaborator/producer.

The studio item is renowned for playing an instrumental role in the music production for big artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Gwen Stefani. This studio instrument had also played a significant role in Dr. Dre's long journey in hip-hop music production at Record One Studios in Los Angeles.

Ryan Zurrer is the buyer of Dr. Dre's SSL 4000 G+ mixing console. He could not hide his excitement on X (formerly Twitter) after acquiring this iconic music production instrument.

“Grateful to pick up the signature instrument that Dre took time to perfect the beat…brought the oldies, taught you to smoke trees… still DRE,” he wrote.

The acquisition adds to his rich collection of memorabilia, in addition to enhancing the cultural aspect of today's hip-hop history.