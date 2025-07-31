Busta Rhymes to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

After more than three decades in music and entertainment, Busta Rhymes is receiving one of Hollywood’s highest honors: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony is scheduled for August 1.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Busta reflected on the honor and what it means to be recognized at this point in his career. “Thirty-five years of professional recording is a long earning of my rite to passage,” he said. “I’m just glad they decided it’s time for me. Everything is divine timing. For me, the longer that you waited, the longer that my speech is gonna be.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce praised his legacy in a statement announcing the award. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk,” it read. “His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture.”

Fans will be able to watch the ceremony via livestream on the official Walk of Fame website.

In addition to receiving the honor, Busta is also returning to the screen. He recently wrapped filming for the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, where he stars alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. He spoke about the experience during his CBS interview, saying, “The thing I loved the most of experiencing the film was that the director [Akiva Schaffer] gave me a lot of opportunity to improvise. We had an incredible amount of fun on the set.”

While this marks his return to acting after several years away—his last major role being in 2016’s King of the Dancehall—Busta has appeared in films like Shaft, Higher Learning, and Narc, showcasing his talents beyond the music world.

Busta also expressed his excitement on social media, sharing a collection of photos and video clips on Instagram. His caption captured the emotion of the moment: “WILL NEVER STOP SAYING IT!! THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP NEVER EVER EVER!! DON’T LET NOBODY EVER STEAL YOUR JOY!!! IT’S OFFICIAL!! FROM THIS DAY FORWARD YOU WILL FOREVER KNOW ME AS DR. RHYMES!!!!!” He added, “SUCH AN HONOR AND A BLESSING TO BE CHOSEN AND ACKNOWLEDGED IN THIS WAY!!”