Oakland County Parks To Take Over Management of 79.5 Acres of Waterford School Land for Public Use
A new deal struck between Oakland County Parks and Waterford School District will transform school property into public parkland. The 79.5-acre site sits on Hospital Road in Waterford Township. The…
A new deal struck between Oakland County Parks and Waterford School District will transform school property into public parkland. The 79.5-acre site sits on Hospital Road in Waterford Township.
The school district keeps the land, while county parks staff run daily operations. Visitors will find thick woods, sprawling meadows, and winding paths north of the old OCC Highland Lakes grounds.
"This interlocal agreement is a tremendous win for our students and the entire Waterford community," said Waterford School District Superintendent Adam Martin.
Students from local schools get first pick of outdoor activities. County staff will lead nature studies, field trips, and science lessons at the site.
The site fits into Mission 26, the county's plan to grow its park system. Workers will build fresh paths and natural play areas. They'll fix damaged spots in the woods and fields too.
"This partnership demonstrates the power of public agencies working together to benefit the community," said Chris Ward, director of Oakland County Parks.
Two groups must approve the plan next month. The Parks and Recreation Commission votes first, followed by the Board of Commissioners.
The site still needs a name. Local groups will pitch in to pick one that fits.
Never before has Waterford schools opened such a big piece of land to the public. The move adds a fresh location to Oakland County's growing collection of parks.
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.