Huge Crowd Shows up at Lions Training Camp Despite Rain in Allen Park

Fans packed the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park on Saturday. The NFC North champs held their first open training camp of 2025, drawing a massive turnout despite the weather.

The stands buzzed with energy as players took the field in full gear. Rookie Kye Robichaux drew roars with crushing tackles. Alex Anzalone's practice return sparked wild applause from the packed bleachers.

"It's awesome. Anytime we get our fans...back out here for camp, it's pretty special," said head coach Dan Campbell.

The grounds turned into a festival atmosphere. Kids lined up for face paint while others snapped shots with giant team helmets. Former Pro-Bowl kicker Jason Hanson met with supporters throughout the day.

Sheila Ford Hamp and Martha Firestone Ford zipped through the complex in a custom Mustang cart. The crowd's reaction showed the buzz building after two straight division titles.

Robert Gonzales, who earned Fan of the Year honors in 2023, shared his half-century bond with the team. "This is a Lions team I've never seen before," Gonzales told MLive. "Every year we say this is our year, this is our year. How long have we been saying that, right? But, this year is our year, man...this team is amazing."

The next public session starts July 28 for those without season tickets. No spots remain for any 2025 camp dates.

Campbell spoke about fan dedication: "It's our job to give them something to be proud of and continue to want to be season ticket holders. It means a lot. We've got the best fans, we've got the best freakin' city and it's our job to make them proud."