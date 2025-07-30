DTE Energy Sues Over Local Solar Rules, Testing Michigan’s Clean Energy Goals

DTE Energy filed suit against St. Clair County over strict solar rules putting Michigan's clean power push to the test. At stake is the state's goal to reach 80% clean power by 2035 under Public Act 233, according to AIInvest.

The power company claims the county's strict rules clash with state law. St. Clair's ruled in May 2025 to cut noise limits to 45 decibels which is well below Michigan's 55-decibel standard and this marks a key fight between state power goals and local rights.

By 2024, 459 laws in 44 states blocked clean power growth and more towns fight back against green power plans each month.

Columbia University tracked a 32% spike in public opposition over green power in 2024. Wind projects have a higher tendency to be blocked with 298 laws preventing wind farms compared to 248 targeting solar fields. Each "no" prevents any move to switch to clean power. Michigan alone had 62 laws which was higher than any other state.

Last year, strict town rules killed 3 out of every 10 wind and solar plans. Spacing rules alone cut solar output by more than a third and each ruling makes green power harder and harder to build.

St. Clair wants structures hidden behind trees and they demand health checks when old sites close. The health office warns of bright lights and loud hums from solar fields. Yet state law aims to speed up building.

With Michigan's big goals of all clean power, courts must weigh state needs against town rights. Each ruling shapes the path ahead.

This case could change rules far from Michigan. A DTE win might push Ohio and Texas to take charge of green power rules. If the county wins, small towns could add more health limits across the U.S.