Drake & Central Cee Set to Break Records with “Which One” on Billboard Hot 100

The hit track "Which One" by Drake and Central Cee is about to crack the No. 7 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks Drake's 84th time in the top ten, while Central Cee makes his first splash into U.S. chart success.

Drake keeps widening the gap in chart records. The numbers tell the story — he's left Taylor Swift's 59 top ten hits far behind, according to Billboard's data. Short and sweet: no one comes close.

Fans got their first taste of "Which One" when Drake shared bits of it online. Later, the duo lit up Manchester with a surprise live show, giving the crowd an early preview of what's coming on Drake's next album, Iceman.

The numbers paint a clear picture in hip-hop's chart battle. While Lil Wayne has scored 27 top hits, Nicki Minaj and Eminem sit at 24 each. Kendrick Lamar trails just behind with 23 chart wins under his belt.

The Iceman rollout started strong when Drake dropped "What Did I Miss?" on July 5. The track shot up to No. 2 on the Hot 100. Now he's crossing Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR, playing shows on his $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour.

This marks Drake's first solo work since his clash with Kendrick Lamar made waves in 2024. While the release date stays under wraps, a cryptic "9PM" post hints at something big in the works, per All Hip Hop.