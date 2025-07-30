Back To School Giveaway
Head Back To School with chances to win $1000 for you and $1000 for your favorite school or charity! Just enter this nationwide contest for your chance to win! Presented…
Head Back To School with chances to win $1000 for you and $1000 for your favorite school or charity! Just enter this nationwide contest for your chance to win!
Presented locally by Michigan First Credit Union and Knee Pain Centers of America, 833-8-MY-KNEE, you have nothing to lose but your pain.
Presented locally by:
Contest administered by Audience