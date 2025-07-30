An Evening of Smooth Soul with Raheem DeVaughn — Win Your Way In!

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, August 20th, because Raheem DeVaughn with Teedra Moses is taking the stage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, and 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to experience it live.

Known as the “Love King” of R&B, Raheem DeVaughn delivers a night of grown and soulful vibes — perfect for date night, a night out with friends, or simply treating yourself to some of the best live vocals in the game. With hits like “Customer,” “You,” and “Guess Who Loves You More,” his music blends timeless soul with modern edge.

This is more than a concert. It’s a night under the stars, beside the water, in one of Detroit’s most beautiful outdoor venues — where the music, atmosphere, and people all come together to make memories.

Here’s what the winner will receive:

A pair of tickets to see Raheem DeVaughn live at The Aretha on August 20th

An unforgettable evening of classic R&B and smooth ballads

Access to a legendary Detroit venue known for stunning views and unmatched energy

A chance to unwind, connect, and get lost in the music

From romantic ballads to conscious anthems, Raheem’s catalog is full of songs that speak to the heart — and hearing them live takes it to another level. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering his sound, this is a show you don’t want to miss.

