Zayn Malik Watches BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour with Daughter

Girl dad alert! Former One Direction heartthrob turned R&B solo crooner Zayn Malik was recently spotted at BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour, and he wasn’t alone. He brought the most adorable concert buddy: his daughter Khai.

When you imagine a high-profile R&B star spending quality time with their kid, attending a concert of one of K-pop's most famous girl groups is right there at the top of the must-do list.

As shared on his Instagram Stories during the weekend (via Billboard), the “Pillowtalk” singer shared a photo of himself and daughter Khai, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid. Father and daughter are among the crowd enjoying BLACKPINK’s New York show at Citi Field.

In the photo where he and Khai can be seen raising a hand in the air, the X Factor alum wrote, “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”

After more than a year of hiatus, DEADLINE World Tour is the girl group’s reunion tour after the members, Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, pursued solo projects. The tour kicked off on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea and will conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. Some of the cities included in the tour are Chicago, Milan, Bangkok, Bocaue, and London, among others.

What’s Next for Him?

It’s been ten years since Malik left the boy band that paved the way for him to have a successful career. Since then, he released four solo albums: Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018), Nobody is Listening (2021), and Room Under the Stairs (2024).

Earlier this year, he also concluded his Stairway to the Sky Tour. The tour, which started in Leeds, England, on November 23, 2024, and concluded on March 27 in Mexico City earlier this year, was his debut concert tour in support of his fourth album. The tour consisted of 21 shows across England, Scotland, the United States, and Mexico.

The singer-songwriter also seemed to be working on new music. He posted a teaser for a song on his Instagram earlier this month.

Malik can be heard rapping in the new song “Fuschia Sea,” with lyrics highlighting the racism he faced while still a member of One Direction: “I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation/‘Cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian.”