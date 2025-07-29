Wayne County Buys Land to Improve Hines Park Access, Pushes Forward With Allen Road Project

County officials struck a deal to buy 1.47 acres in Westland for $499,000 as reported by Citizen Portal. The purchase will add new entry points to Hines Park while pushing ahead with major road work plans.

Despite the price tag running $59,000 above appraisal, officials snapped up the strategic plot. Its location next to the current park grounds made it worth the premium.

In a separate move, the board kept the Allen Road project on track. They stuck with HNTB, their engineering firm, keeping costs in line with the original May agreement.

The Westland site serves two key purposes. Fresh park access points will spring up, while the existing house might transform into a spot for public gatherings. Trees dot the property, which sits snug against the current parkland.

By snatching up this plot, park officials protected the park borders and offered an opportunity for community space growth. The spot fits like a puzzle piece with current grounds and will potentially grow into a gathering space for larger events.

As for the road work, HNTB stays at the helm. Their team will watch over construction, sticking to the first deal's terms.

The Public Services group backed both plans on July 22, 2025, and their swift action proves they mean business about fixing roads and boosting public spaces.

This community purchase represents the county's priority in growing the county's green spaces as officials aim to mix better access with smart control of nearby plots. The constituents should be proud of the efforts to preserve and grow these spaces strategically.