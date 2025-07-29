ContestsEvents
Rochester Hills, Troy Land in Top 10 Best U.S. Cities

Michigan struck gold twice in U.S. News and World Report’s latest rankings. Rochester Hills and Troy muscled their way into the top 10 Best Places to Live in America, taking…

“Van Hoosen historic farm in Michigan during autumn..To see some of my personal favorites, please visit my lightbox.”

Michigan struck gold twice in U.S. News and World Report's latest rankings. Rochester Hills and Troy muscled their way into the top 10 Best Places to Live in America, taking spots nine and ten.

The study sized up 250 cities across the nation. Each spot went under the microscope for its employment scene, cost of living, and overall value. These Michigan standouts came near the top of the pack with strong job opportunities and smart housing prices.

Rochester Hills stands at number nine. The city's mix of jobs and affordable living caught the judges' eyes. Workers there enjoy more buying power than folks in many rival towns do.

Right behind at ten, Troy mixes quiet streets with big-city perks. Its busy business scene keeps employment opportunities plentiful. Plus, homes cost less than what you'd pay in similar locations across the map.

This success fits a bigger shift, with more attention turning to Midwest towns. These rankings prove Michigan offers strong options for both work and lifestyle.

U.S. News and World Report sets a high bar. They check if towns give a bang for your buck, attracts new residents, offers plenty of chances to work, and has a great quality of life.

The Michigan pair sits among some tough competition. The big list checks everything from cash flow to how folks feel about their streets.

By scoring well across all marks, both cities proudly show off the value that Midwest towns offer. Short and sweet: they're doing things right.

Matt Christopherson
Matt ChristophersonEditor

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.

