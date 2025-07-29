La Filmmaker Plans To Shoot $50,000 Movie in Ann Arbor This Fall

Next fall, Trevor Zhou will direct his first feature film in Michigan. His project, Ann Arbor, has raised $50,000 through crowdfunding. The story follows two friends during one night in the college town.

"It was a love letter to my hometown," said Zhou, according to The Detroit Free Press. "It was my way of returning home during lockdown, when I couldn't see my family."

The cast will shoot for three weeks, with Lawrence Kau playing the main role of Kendrick, a Chinese American physician. The script follows his chance meeting with Jane, a local caregiver of twenty years. The search continues for an actress to portray Jane.

Filming will take place at iconic spots across town. The crew has secured spots at Michigan Stadium and Yost Ice Arena. Zhou is also interested in shooting at the Fleetwood Diner, Michigan Theater, and Zingerman's.

Two film veterans with ties to U-M have signed on to help. The university's screenwriting head, Jim Burnstein, steps in as executive producer. David Prybil, who produced Saved!, takes charge of production.

At Michigan, Zhou switched from pre-med to study Chinese. His acting credits include spots on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Broad City." Between film projects, he works as a flight attendant.

The film stems from Zhou's choice to leave medicine. A talk with his mother during COVID-19 about returning to medical school sparked thoughts about family wishes and personal paths.