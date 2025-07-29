ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Names July 23 ‘Kem Day’ as Singer Celebrates 35 Years Sober

Detroit officials picked July 23, 2025, as “Kem Day” to mark the R&B star’s 35-year victory over addiction. The announcement came at a packed Spirit Plaza downtown. The musician, whose…

Matt Christopherson
Matt Christopherson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Kim Owens aka KEM visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Detroit officials picked July 23, 2025, as "Kem Day" to mark the R&B star's 35-year victory over addiction. The announcement came at a packed Spirit Plaza downtown.

The musician, whose songs have been played more than 1.1 billion times and earned GRAMMY nods, shared raw details about his past. "I've been hospitalized because of my addiction; I've been in and out of jail because of my addiction," said Kem, according to Click on Detroit.

At the event, council member Mary Waters praised his transformation. "His path from sleeping on Detroit's streets to becoming an international star with multiple Grammy nominations and over a billion streams shows what's possible in our city," Waters said.

Speaking to others fighting addiction, Kem offered hope. "Don't be afraid to ask for help," he said. "You'll find support in your area and online. Getting past addiction takes work, but the resources exist - you just need to take that first step."

The celebration mixed his birthday with his sobriety milestone. "There ain't nothing like Detroit love," he told the crowd. "This city's support built my career."

Hundreds gathered at Spirit Plaza, showing their appreciation for the star's positive impact. During her speech to the enthusiastic crowd, Waters made the "Kem Day" announcement official.

Kem
Matt Christopherson
Matt ChristophersonEditor

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.

Related Stories
Rochester Hills, Troy Land in Top 10 Best U.S. Cities
Local NewsRochester Hills, Troy Land in Top 10 Best U.S. CitiesMatt Christopherson
La Filmmaker Plans To Shoot $50,000 Movie in Ann Arbor This Fall
Local NewsLa Filmmaker Plans To Shoot $50,000 Movie in Ann Arbor This FallMatt Christopherson
Wayne County Buys Land to Improve Hines Park Access, Pushes Forward With Allen Road Project
Local NewsWayne County Buys Land to Improve Hines Park Access, Pushes Forward With Allen Road ProjectMatt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect