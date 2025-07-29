Detroit Names July 23 ‘Kem Day’ as Singer Celebrates 35 Years Sober

Detroit officials picked July 23, 2025, as "Kem Day" to mark the R&B star's 35-year victory over addiction. The announcement came at a packed Spirit Plaza downtown.

The musician, whose songs have been played more than 1.1 billion times and earned GRAMMY nods, shared raw details about his past. "I've been hospitalized because of my addiction; I've been in and out of jail because of my addiction," said Kem, according to Click on Detroit.

At the event, council member Mary Waters praised his transformation. "His path from sleeping on Detroit's streets to becoming an international star with multiple Grammy nominations and over a billion streams shows what's possible in our city," Waters said.

Speaking to others fighting addiction, Kem offered hope. "Don't be afraid to ask for help," he said. "You'll find support in your area and online. Getting past addiction takes work, but the resources exist - you just need to take that first step."

The celebration mixed his birthday with his sobriety milestone. "There ain't nothing like Detroit love," he told the crowd. "This city's support built my career."