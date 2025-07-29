Detroit Celebrates 324th Birthday With Art, Food and Cultural Festivities

This weekend marks a city-wide celebration as Detroit turns 324. Eight major events will fill streets and venues across town, bringing life to the historic milestone through creative works, cuisine, and community gatherings.

At the Detroit Institute of Arts, visitors tried their hand at making art using a unique method. The two-day workshop let guests create prints using wax crayons and found objects. Museum entry covered the cost of this Thursday-Friday activity.

The 52nd Arab and Chaldean Festival takes over Hart Plaza at no cost to visitors. Guests will find themselves swept up in Middle Eastern traditions through food, performances, and art. Sunday's schedule peaks with models showing off traditional dress, while exhibits spotlight ancient healing practices, writing, and Yemen's history.

Saturday brings curious minds into Palmer Woods, where ten striking properties open their gates. Guests can wander through a garden designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and step inside a 1925 Tudor Revival building that played a key role in the LGBTQ+ community. Basic entry runs $44.52, while garden party access costs $64.03 more.

Eastern Market spices up Sunday with its Taco Showdown. Mexican wrestlers and dancers add flair to the feast, which includes five margarita samples. Quick buyers snag $18.33 tickets, while VIP spots cost $40.64.

The Senate Theater warns movie fans about its lack of cooling before screening "The Holy Mountain" on Saturday. Six dollars gets you in to catch this offbeat summer pick.

Free events round out the fun. Bike riders meet at the Stoudamire Hub on Saturday morning for the Pedal to Petals tour. That night, Spot Lite hosts dancers raising funds for Gaza aid.