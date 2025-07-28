You can win tickets to see Erykah Badu “Mama’s Gun 25th Anniversary” at the Fox Theatre

105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to witness a true icon live in concert — Erykah Badu returns to Detroit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Mama’s Gun on November 20, 2025, at the Fox Theatre.

Released in 2000, Mama’s Gun became an instant classic. With timeless tracks like “Didn’t Cha Know,” “Bag Lady,” and “Cleva,” the album showcased Badu’s unmistakable voice, fearless lyrics, and soul-deep storytelling — setting a new standard for modern R&B and neo-soul.

Now, a quarter-century later, she’s bringing that energy back to the stage for a night that’s all about love, truth, and connection.

And you could be there.

We’re giving away chances to win a pair of tickets to the show to experience this unforgettable evening live at one of Detroit’s most iconic venues. Whether you’ve seen her before or this is your first time, Erykah Badu live is a whole vibe — smooth, powerful, and unapologetically authentic.

Click here to purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Here’s what you can expect if you win:

A night of soul, art, and vibes only Erykah Badu can deliver

An intimate and electric atmosphere at the Fox Theatre

A chance to relive the music that helped define a generation

Don't miss your shot to see one of the most influential voices in R&B and soul take the stage in celebration of a milestone album. This is more than a concert — it’s a cultural moment.