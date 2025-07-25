Win Tickets to See The O’Jays LIVE—Plus a VIP Stay at Hollywood Casino at Greektown!

The end of an era is near—and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you off in style. The mighty O’Jays are taking the stage one last time on their final tour, and we’re giving you the chance to be there for this unforgettable night of Classic R&B.

🎶 Catch The O’Jays LIVE at Detroit’s Music Hall on Friday, August 30th and experience hits like “Backstabbers,” “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” and “Use Ta Be My Girl” performed by the legends themselves. It’s your last chance to see this iconic group perform the songs that have defined generations and shaped the soul of music.

We’re giving away five pairs of tickets, and one grand prize winner will also receive an overnight stay at the luxurious Hollywood Casino at Greektown, just steps from the best nightlife and dining in the city. Make a whole night of it—concert, casino, and a classy place to unwind.

Picture this: the bright lights of Detroit, a night filled with legendary music, and a stay at one of the city’s top spots for entertainment and relaxation. This is your perfect grown-up night out, and it's all on us.

🎁 Your Chance to Win Includes:

Two tickets to The O’Jays live at Music Hall – August 30

live at Music Hall – August 30 Grand Prize: An overnight stay at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

A legendary farewell performance full of soul, memories, and magic

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com—but you can win your way in right here.

Presented by Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Don’t miss this chance to see one of the greatest R&B groups of all time before the final curtain call. The O’Jays—one night, one stage, one last ride.

