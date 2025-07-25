The Best Beach in Michigan to Visit, According to Travelers
There are so many fantastic beaches in the state and across the U.S., which makes it difficult to pick the best beach in the area. But, when it comes to making a bucket list of places to visit, it's worth trying to spot the best beach around and put it on your must-see tally. Going to the beach can make for a fantastic day trip, with the chance to soak up the sun on a perfect, warm day and bask in the glow of the season. Now, one outlet has pinpointed the best beach in Michigan to visit, and it's according to real travelers.
The State's Must-Visit Beach
When it comes to great beaches, the folks at Reader's Digest have put together a tally of the best beaches in America. "Beaches might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Florida or California but likely not when contemplating Iowa, Nebraska, or the Dakotas," they note, adding that still, "every state has stellar beaches."
So, what's the must-see beach in Michigan? According to Reader's Digest, it's the Grand Haven State Park beach. "There's a lighthouse, boardwalk, lots of soft sand, and pleasant Great Lake water," the publication notes, adding that "it gets bonus points for being a short jaunt into town just about one mile away, as well as for its 20 miles of shoreline accessible via a running and biking trail to visit the neighboring community of Holland, with its Dutch-inspired windmills and tulips."
So, what are some fun things to do at the beach? Bucket List Journey has 60 suggestions, and one of them is to camp on the beach. "There’s nothing quite like enjoying the beach at night (and eating s'mores)," they note, adding that "from setting up the camp to telling stories around the fire, it all will be a great bonding experience." They also love the idea of celebrating a special occasion there, adding, "From spring breaks to birthday celebrations to weddings and romantic honeymoons, you name it, the beach is one of those places where the vibe just perfectly fits any special occasion."