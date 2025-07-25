Singer Ciara’s Eight-Year-Old Daughter Does Album Interview With Billboard Before ‘CiCi’ Drops

Pop star Ciara sat down with Sienna, her 8-year-old, who fired off questions about the upcoming album CiCi. The music will hit stores on August 22 — her first work since Beauty Marks dropped in 2019.

"It's been a long time coming with this project, so I like to say it's a labor of love because I put a lot of time into it," explained Ciara in an exclusive Billboard Family interview with her daughter.

The GRAMMY-winning artist started writing tracks for the album during lockdown. The tracks pack star power, with guest spots from Latto, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes, Big Freedia, Bossman Dlow, and Chris Brown also adding their styles and vocals into the mix on select tracks.

When Sienna asked about making music with her dad, NFL star Russell Wilson, she shot it down fast. "No, Dad is crazy. His singing's a little off. Seriously, I'm telling the truth," Sienna said.

Mom backed up this take. "I think it is best that Dad plays football and Mommy does music," she added with a laugh.

At 39, she looks back at key duets that shaped her path. She made magic with Missy Elliott on "Lose Control," brought heat with Chris Brown on "How We Roll," and struck gold with Ludacris on "Oh."

Next up? She wants to break into Latin music. "I want to sing in Spanish. Like work with an artist like Bad Bunny would be super cool," she shared.

Her wins keep stacking up. She mentioned being proud to run her own record label and earning a GRAMMY for best short form video back in 2006 with "Lose Control."