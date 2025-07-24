ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

LL COOL J Hosts ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ Docuseries Premiered July 22 on Paramount+

‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ is a brand new docuseries hosted by LL COOL J, who is also the executive producer and co-creator. The five-episode series premiered on July 22,…

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
LL Cool J performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images

‘Hip Hop Was Born Here' is a brand new docuseries hosted by LL COOL J, who is also the executive producer and co-creator. The five-episode series premiered on July 22, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ across the United States and Canada. Its international debut kicked off on July 23, 2025. 

Produced by Rock The Bells, MTV Entertainment, and Omaha Productions, the series provides insight into hip-hop's origins, evolution, and cultural influence. Famous hip-hop artists such as Doug, E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Rev Run, Method Man, Roxanne Shante, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Grandmaster Caz, and Salt-N-Pepa are featured in the series.

“The story of hip-hop, especially in New York City, is an important one to tell,” said Peyton Manning, NFL legend, “and there's no one better than Todd (LL COOL J) to tell it,” he said to Billboard.

LL COOL J, in collaboration with Peyton Manning, created and co-produced the show to enlighten viewers about the hip-hop music genre and its growing influence on contemporary society. He also played a crucial role in shaping hip-hop through creativity and the production of top-quality lyrics. His Rock & Roll Hall of Fame membership gave him an upper hand to oversee the ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here' series.

The five episodes of the docuseries, ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here ' include:

  • Episode 1
  • Beyond the Mic
  • Hip-Hop and the Streets
  • Queen of the Mic
  • Behind the Curtain

Each episode was created to provide a clear picture that encompasses everything from the hardships and hurdles faced at the start of hip-hop music. Other highlights explained the role played by hip-hop in nurturing and promoting talented female MCs. The entire docuseries was based on artistry, authenticity, activism, and hip-hop's enduring legacy that gave rise to its success globally.

Viewers can access the ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here' docuseries on Paramount+. Subscription plans for those streaming the series start from US$7.99 per month for US viewers and CA$11.99 per month for Canadian fans. New subscribers may enjoy offline viewing that comes with a 7-day free trial. International viewers can use a Virtual Protocol Network (VPN) like  NordVPN to stream the series outside the United States. Parental discretion is recommended for viewers aged below 13.

DougE. FreshLL Cool J
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
Related Stories
Pharrell Williams is interviewed on BET's 106 & Park at BET Studios. Williams is wearing a red hoodie with a matching baseball cap.
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 25Bianca Barratt
Prince performs as Samsung Galaxy presents Prince and A Tribe Called Quest at SXSW on March 16, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
MusicPrince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Coming to IMAX Screens with Better SoundQueen Quadri
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
MusicDrake Reveals ‘Iceman’ Album Plans as Beef With Kendrick Lamar Heats UpQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect