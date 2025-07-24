LL COOL J Hosts ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ Docuseries Premiered July 22 on Paramount+

‘Hip Hop Was Born Here' is a brand new docuseries hosted by LL COOL J, who is also the executive producer and co-creator. The five-episode series premiered on July 22, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ across the United States and Canada. Its international debut kicked off on July 23, 2025.

Produced by Rock The Bells, MTV Entertainment, and Omaha Productions, the series provides insight into hip-hop's origins, evolution, and cultural influence. Famous hip-hop artists such as Doug, E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Rev Run, Method Man, Roxanne Shante, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, Grandmaster Caz, and Salt-N-Pepa are featured in the series.

“The story of hip-hop, especially in New York City, is an important one to tell,” said Peyton Manning, NFL legend, “and there's no one better than Todd (LL COOL J) to tell it,” he said to Billboard.

LL COOL J, in collaboration with Peyton Manning, created and co-produced the show to enlighten viewers about the hip-hop music genre and its growing influence on contemporary society. He also played a crucial role in shaping hip-hop through creativity and the production of top-quality lyrics. His Rock & Roll Hall of Fame membership gave him an upper hand to oversee the ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here' series.

The five episodes of the docuseries, ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here ' include:

Episode 1

Beyond the Mic

Hip-Hop and the Streets

Queen of the Mic

Behind the Curtain

Each episode was created to provide a clear picture that encompasses everything from the hardships and hurdles faced at the start of hip-hop music. Other highlights explained the role played by hip-hop in nurturing and promoting talented female MCs. The entire docuseries was based on artistry, authenticity, activism, and hip-hop's enduring legacy that gave rise to its success globally.