Michigan Lottery: $5 “ELECTRIC 50s” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Mason & Starr in the Morning, July21-25,…

Doug Warner
Electric 50s

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Mason & Starr in the Morning, July21-25, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets

You could win 10 - $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With 3 bonus chances to win on each ticket. $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk
Lottery
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
