Druski’s Coulda Fest Is Coming to Detroit — Win Your Way In!

Get ready, Detroit — comedy, music, and culture collide when Druski’s Coulda Fest On Tour takes over Little Caesars Arena on October 3rd, 2025! This one-of-a-kind event is part variety show, part concert, and all-out entertainment — and KISS-FM wants to send you and a guest to the show.

Coulda Fest is the ultimate celebration of talent, laughs, and viral moments, led by none other than Druski himself. From hilarious skits to live music and surprise appearances, this show keeps the energy up and the crowd on their feet.

This fall, Coulda Fest stops in Detroit with an exciting local lineup featuring BigXthaPlug, Soulja Boy, Caleb Pressley, Young M.A., and Navv Greene — all bringing their own flavor to the stage. It’s more than a show... it's a full experience.

Whether you’re vibing to the music, laughing till it hurts, or catching unexpected moments that everyone will be talking about the next day, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and join the fun!

Here’s what you can look forward to:

🎤 Live performances and wild on-stage moments

😂 A comedy + culture mix hosted by Druski

👀 Star-studded lineup with major energy

🎟️ Free tickets if you win — all you have to do is enter!



How to win? It’s easy.

“Register To Win Below.” That’s it. You’re in the running for a pair of tickets to one of the most exciting nights of the year.

It’s all going down October 3rd at Little Caesars Arena, and you don’t want to be the one watching it all unfold from your phone the next day.

Register to win below and we’ll see you at Coulda Fest!