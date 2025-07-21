An Evening With KISS-FM Presents KEM — Win Your Way to the Aretha!

Summer in Detroit just got smoother. KEM returns to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 26th for a night of soulful elegance, timeless hits, and unforgettable vibes — and KISS-FM wants to send you there.

Known for his rich vocals and heartfelt songwriting, KEM has been the soundtrack to countless love stories and late-night drives. From classics like “Love Calls,” to “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “Why Would You Stay,” he brings passion, grace, and soul to every performance. This is more than just a concert — it’s a full-body experience of R&B at its most refined.

Set against the backdrop of Detroit’s iconic riverfront venue, The Aretha, this night promises perfect summer energy: the breeze off the water, the city skyline glowing in the background, and KEM’s voice filling the air.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and enjoy a night of music and memories with someone special.

What to expect if you win:

🎶 A romantic night under the stars with KEM

💺 Reserved seating at one of Detroit’s favorite live music venues

🌆 The perfect setting for a summer night on the river

🆓 Free tickets — just by entering to win

Whether it’s date night, a gift for someone special, or your chance to see one of Detroit’s own legends live in concert, this is your moment.