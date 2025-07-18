Lizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and Communities

Lizzo's music resonates with a broad audience. Her songs hit hard, but they're also uplifting. They make you dance. They make you feel stronger. Many fans say the singer's lyrics helped them navigate breakups, body image struggles, anxiety, or just bad days. This article explores Lizzo's music and how certain songs have become lifelines for people facing various challenges.

"Good As Hell" — Lizzo's Breakout Song

"Good As Hell," released in 2016, was the gateway song that saw Lizzo's popularity explode. With the beat, the hook, and the "hair toss" moment, audiences instantly embraced it. This was the kind of track you'd blast when you needed to shake off a bad mood or remind yourself you're doing just fine. It featured in movies, clubs, and viral videos, becoming one of Lizzo's most-streamed songs. The chorus, "Feelin' good as hell!" became a mantra. It's short, loud, and impossible to ignore.

"Truth Hurts" and Taking the Power Back

"Truth Hurts" opens with a line that became a meme: "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b***h." Those lyrics spread like wildfire, and so did the song. What starts as a breakup anthem turns into a flex. Sure, it's about heartbreak, but it's also about realizing you're better off.

In 2019, "Truth Hurts" hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for seven weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 single for a solo female rapper.

Critics loved it, too. It was nominated for several GRAMMY Awards in 2020, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and won for Best Pop Solo Performance. Rolling Stone and Billboard named it one of the best songs of the 2010s.

Songs About Loving Yourself No Matter What

Lizzo's music often centers on self-worth. In "Soulmate," she sings about not needing a partner to feel complete. She flips those traditional messages about what women are "supposed" to do and writes her own rules:

"True love ain't somethin' you can buy yourself / True love finally happens when you by yourself."

The song challenges outdated gender roles with lyrics such as:

"They used to say get a man you had to know how to look / They used to say to keep a man you had to know how to cook / But I'm solo in Soho, sippin' Soju in Malibu."

Lizzo follows this with a joyful chorus:

"'Cause I'm my own soulmate / I know how to love me / I know that I'm always going to hold me down."

"Soulmate" is confident and playful while clarifying who's in charge.

Another fan favorite, "Like a Girl," takes a phrase that's usually meant as an insult and turns it into something powerful. Lizzo sings:

"Look, so if you fight like a girl, cry like a girl / Do your thing, run the whole damn world."

"Soulmate" and "Like a Girl" speak directly to women, queer folks, and anyone who doesn't always see themselves reflected in the themes and narratives of pop music. Lizzo makes space for them.

Inclusion, Joy, and Identity

In "Better in Color," Lizzo talks about love that doesn't care about race or gender:

"Black, white, ebony all sound good to me," and "'Cause love looks better in color."

The song is simple but bold. Lizzo's message is clear: love and identity don't have to follow rules. That energy carries over to her live shows, where the vibe is all about joy and connection. Her concerts feel like safe, happy spaces, especially for people who don't usually feel seen or celebrated.

Music That Moves the Body and the Mind

Lizzo's songs exude energy. Take "Water Me," for example. Its rising bass makes you want to move. Other tracks, such as "Truth Hurts," carry an emotional weight, often triggering feelings previously suppressed. Music experts have said that when songs cause chills, tears, or movement, they tend to stick with us longer. Lizzo's tracks hit those marks.

She's also been open about her own struggles with mental health, talking honestly about anxiety and depression. Lizzo has spoken about how therapy, yoga, meditation, and tai chi help her manage tough times. Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, show that putting feelings into words can calm the brain. That's something Lizzo helps listeners do through her lyrics.

Using Social Media To Challenge Beauty Myths

Lizzo uses her music and social media to spread her message. One study showed that around a third of her Instagram posts promote body positivity. Her videos challenge fatphobia and call out unrealistic beauty standards. With more than 50 million video views and 26 million likes, people are clearly listening. Lizzo is a cultural force for challenging stigma.

Fans Say Lizzo's Inspirational Songs Changed Their Lives

Fans like Lizzo. They love her. They feel her. Many describe her concerts as healing, fun, and emotional. According to one audience member, it was "one of the most moving, uplifting, and thrilling nights" they'd ever had. Others have said her music helped them deal with grief, body shame, and loneliness. Lizzo's personal anthems resonate deeply with others who share similar stories.

Lizzo herself has talked about her own growth. She's worked on her health, changed her diet, and focused on mental balance. Lizzo has always made it clear that health and body positivity can go hand in hand.

Challenging Criticism and Advocating for Black Women

Being a high-profile Black woman in pop comes with a lot of pressure, and Lizzo's faced plenty of it. After a lawsuit and months of public scrutiny in 2023, she announced she was taking a break. "I don't feel like I've expressed myself fully in the last two years," the singer said.

Lizzo has also pointed out how often Black women in music are disrespected. She cites artists such as Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner as examples of how this isn't new. In her words: "I think seeing and hearing a Black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people."

Why Lizzo's Music Lasts

Lizzo's songs go beyond trends. Bold lyrics and themes of joy, comfort, and honesty encourage self-confidence and positivity. Fans turn to her music when they need a lift or want to feel seen. She reminds audiences that they don't have to change who they are to deserve love and respect.