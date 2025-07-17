Win Tickets to See SWV Live at The Aretha – August 1st!

Get ready, Detroit! One of the most iconic girl groups in R&B history is headed to the riverfront this summer — and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you there in style.

SWV (Sisters With Voices) is bringing their chart-topping harmonies and undeniable stage presence to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 1st, and you could be in the crowd soaking up all the soulful vibes under the stars.

With classics like “Weak,” “Right Here,” “Rain,” and “I’m So Into You,” SWV’s music helped define the '90s — and their influence continues to be felt today. Whether you grew up on their smooth harmonies or just love timeless R&B, this is the show that will have you singing every word.

And what better venue to experience the magic than The Aretha — Detroit’s most iconic waterfront stage? It’s a night of nostalgia, powerful vocals, and good vibes in one of the city’s most beloved summer settings.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets to this unforgettable night. It’s your chance to relive the hits, sway with the crowd, and celebrate the enduring legacy of true R&B royalty.

✨ Enter for your chance to win:

2 Tickets to see SWV at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 1st at 7PM

An unforgettable night of classic R&B under the Detroit skyline

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but you can win your way in with KISS-FM.

Register To Win Below.

