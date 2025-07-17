This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 17

July 17 is a date that has left its mark on the hip-hop and R&B world. Rapper Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, was born on this day in 1961. He died from multiple myeloma in April 2010. Award-winning American rapper Solé, born July 17, 1973, also celebrates her birthday. On this date in 2015, hip-hop star Chris Webby dropped Jamo Neat, a collaborative EP with producer Sap.