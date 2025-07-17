This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 17
July 17 is a date that has left its mark on the hip-hop and R&B world. Rapper Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, was born on this day in…
July 17 is a date that has left its mark on the hip-hop and R&B world. Rapper Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, was born on this day in 1961. He died from multiple myeloma in April 2010. Award-winning American rapper Solé, born July 17, 1973, also celebrates her birthday. On this date in 2015, hip-hop star Chris Webby dropped Jamo Neat, a collaborative EP with producer Sap.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several albums and songs were released on July 17:
- 1990: American hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions dropped their Edutainment album. It was praised for covering socially conscious themes. Some fan favorite songs include "Ya Know the Rules," "Beef," and "Love's Gonna Getcha."
- 2006: Ludacris released "Money Maker." It was from his sixth studio album, Release Therapy. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Tracks charts, while the album won the GRAMMY for Best Rap Album in 2007.
- 2015: Future released DS2 (Dirty Sprite 2), his third studio album. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with 151,000 album-equivalent units in the first week. The album was certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2022.
Cultural Milestones
July 17 marked these milestones in hip-hop and R&B culture:
- 2015: Nicki Minaj kicked off the North American leg of The Pinkprint Tour at the Gexa Energy Pavilion in Dallas, Texas. Touring is an essential part of hip-hop and R&B culture. It allows artists to connect with fans, promote their music, and earn revenue.
- 2017: Forbes and Nielsen Music announced in its midyear report that hip-hop and R&B had become the dominant music genre in the U.S. Its popularity could be attributed to its rich history and deep connection to African-American culture.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B industry has witnessed a couple of setbacks and changes on July 17:
- 2012: Rap pioneer and emcee Ms. Melodie died at the age of 43. She was a member of Boogie Down Productions and the ex-wife of legendary rapper KRS-One. She was known for her distinct, direct rapping style.
- 2014: Eric Garner died after being placed in an illegal chokehold by an NYPD officer. He was accused of selling untaxed cigarettes. Garner's death and the subsequent #BlackLivesMatter movement had a significant impact on hip-hop and R&B culture. Artists such as Nicki Minaj, Big Boi, and Macklemore expressed their anger over Garner's case, and The Rising Sun All Stars released a song in his honor.
- 2020: Logic announced his retirement from music and the release of his sixth and final studio album, No Pressure. His decision was fueled by his desire to focus on fatherhood.
July 17 is a day marked by unforgettable events in the history of hip-hop and R&B. We saw notable birthdays, album releases, cultural moments, and losses.