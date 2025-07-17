Storm Wreaks $30,000 in Damage to Ann Arbor Park Art Display

Fierce winds tore through Gallup Park last weekend, destroying massive art murals and causing $30,000 in damage to the diversity displays. The metal support poles bent under nature's fury.

The outdoor exhibit crumpled at the corner of Geddes Road and Huron Parkway when gusts slammed into the support structures. This spot has shown works from Embracing Our Differences Michigan for four years.

"The banners are a spark for discussion about inclusion and diversity and how kindness helps all of us," said Nancy Margolis, the group's Executive Director.

Time is tight to fix the mess before students return. The repair and reinforcement price will be between $30,000 and $40,000. School buses often stop here, making the site a key spot for young minds to learn.

These displays catch the eye and spark discussions about what makes communities strong. Students gather here to consider what acceptance means in their world.

While storms wrecked the Ann Arbor site, a twin display in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park stands tall. Visitors and classes can still see the art there.

There is no word yet on when workers will start fixing. The timing stings as schools try to plan their autumn trips.