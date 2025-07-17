ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Storm Wreaks $30,000 in Damage to Ann Arbor Park Art Display

Fierce winds tore through Gallup Park last weekend, destroying massive art murals and causing $30,000 in damage to the diversity displays. The metal support poles bent under nature’s fury. The…

Kristina Perez

Bridge over river with duck in foreground

Fierce winds tore through Gallup Park last weekend, destroying massive art murals and causing $30,000 in damage to the diversity displays. The metal support poles bent under nature's fury.

The outdoor exhibit crumpled at the corner of Geddes Road and Huron Parkway when gusts slammed into the support structures. This spot has shown works from Embracing Our Differences Michigan for four years.

"The banners are a spark for discussion about inclusion and diversity and how kindness helps all of us," said Nancy Margolis, the group's Executive Director.

Time is tight to fix the mess before students return. The repair and reinforcement price will be between $30,000 and $40,000. School buses often stop here, making the site a key spot for young minds to learn.

These displays catch the eye and spark discussions about what makes communities strong. Students gather here to consider what acceptance means in their world.

While storms wrecked the Ann Arbor site, a twin display in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park stands tall. Visitors and classes can still see the art there.

There is no word yet on when workers will start fixing. The timing stings as schools try to plan their autumn trips.

Questions linger about funding sources and insurance coverage. With classes starting soon, staff must rush to find ways to bring the art back to life.

Ann Arbor
Kristina PerezWriter
Related Stories
Lincoln Park Gets $16M for Big Infrastructure Overhaul, Pump Stations & Sewer Improvements Moving Forward
Local NewsLincoln Park Gets $16M for Big Infrastructure Overhaul, Pump Stations & Sewer Improvements Moving ForwardKristina Perez
Detroit Bookfest 2025: Biggest Ever With Bigger Space, Free Activities, and Book Collection Drive
Local NewsDetroit Bookfest 2025: Biggest Ever With Bigger Space, Free Activities, and Book Collection DriveKristina Perez
University of Michigan Students Hit by Growing Wave of Clever Scams
Local NewsUniversity of Michigan Students Hit by Growing Wave of Clever ScamsBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect