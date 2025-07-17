Pop the “Champaign”! Win Tickets to See Evelyn “Champaign” King Live at The Aretha – July 30th

Get ready for a night of feel-good vibes and timeless grooves as Evelyn “Champaign” King hits the stage at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 30th — and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you there!

From the moment her voice lit up dance floors with hits like “Love Come Down,” “I’m in Love,” and the forever classic “Shame,” Evelyn “Champaign” King has been a powerful force in R&B and disco for decades. Her music defined an era — and her energy on stage continues to electrify audiences everywhere.

Now’s your chance to experience the magic live under the stars, right along Detroit’s beautiful waterfront. It’s all happening at one of the city’s most iconic venues — The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre — where the music, the skyline, and the crowd come together to create a night you’ll never forget.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets to this summer celebration of soul, funk, and dance classics. Whether you're dancing in your seat or swaying with someone special, this is the kind of show that brings back memories and makes new ones.

🎶 You could win:

Two tickets to see Evelyn “Champaign” King live

to see live Tuesday, July 30th at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

at the A night of classic R&B and disco in an unforgettable open-air venue

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but you can skip the line and win your way in right here on kissfmdetroit.com.

Register To Win Below.

