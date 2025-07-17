ContestsEvents
Pop the “Champaign”! Win Tickets to See Evelyn “Champaign” King Live at The Aretha – July 30th

Get ready for a night of feel-good vibes and timeless grooves as Evelyn “Champaign” King hits the stage at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 30th — and 105.9…

Ben Perez

Get ready for a night of feel-good vibes and timeless grooves as Evelyn “Champaign” King hits the stage at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 30th — and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you there!

From the moment her voice lit up dance floors with hits like “Love Come Down,” “I’m in Love,” and the forever classic “Shame,” Evelyn “Champaign” King has been a powerful force in R&B and disco for decades. Her music defined an era — and her energy on stage continues to electrify audiences everywhere.

Now’s your chance to experience the magic live under the stars, right along Detroit’s beautiful waterfront. It’s all happening at one of the city’s most iconic venues — The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre — where the music, the skyline, and the crowd come together to create a night you’ll never forget.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets to this summer celebration of soul, funk, and dance classics. Whether you're dancing in your seat or swaying with someone special, this is the kind of show that brings back memories and makes new ones.

🎶 You could win:

  • Two tickets to see Evelyn “Champaign” King live
  • Tuesday, July 30th at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
  • A night of classic R&B and disco in an unforgettable open-air venue

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but you can skip the line and win your way in right here on kissfmdetroit.com.

Register To Win Below.

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Wednesday July 16, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday July 27, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday July 28, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM

Aretha Franklin AmphitheatreEvelyn KingR&B
Ben PerezWriter
