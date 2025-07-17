Lincoln Park Gets $16M for Big Infrastructure Overhaul, Pump Stations & Sewer Improvements Moving Forward

Railroad tracks in the Lincoln Park area of Detroit leads towards an office building in the Midtown area.

A major cash boost of $16 million is transforming Lincoln Park's aging water systems. The funds target critical fixes at Emmons and Lincoln pump stations and tackle worn-out sewers across the city.

Construction at both stations stays on track. When finished, these hubs will control water movement and stop unwanted backflow.

Workers have pushed through most of the 2022 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) sanitary sewer lining program, hitting 95% completion. Their sweep of 377 properties turned up 81 outdated lead pipes that need replacing. The push to swap out the dangerous pipes nears its end and fresh, safe lines will soon serve every home.

After winning grants for pump station upgrades, officials shifted $8 million from rescue funds to tackle other pressing needs. The money came from American Rescue Plan Act reserves.

New pressure-reducing valves await final approval before installation begins. Once in place, these devices will strengthen the water network's performance.

An extra $3 million flowed in from disaster aid, earmarked for sewer fixes. This cash will shield the system against future breakdowns.

Street fixes make up part of the big picture. Several roads shine with fresh repairs, while others wait their turn in the coming months.