GM Puts $4 Billion into Michigan for Gas Vehicle Production

At its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, GM plans to build three popular models starting in 2027. The move comes with a $4 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing might. “GM…

Briana Kelley

LAKE ORION – APRIL 23: The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant sign is shown April 23, 2009 in Lake Orion, Michigan. According to to reports, GM is planning to shut down most of its U.S. plants for up to nine weeks this summer in an effort to reduce its backlog inventory of vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

At its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, GM plans to build three popular models starting in 2027. The move comes with a $4 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing might.

"GM will begin production of the Cadillac Escalade, as well as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light duty pickups at Orion Assembly in early 2027 to help meet continued strong customer demand," said GM spokeswoman Tara Kuhnen, according to the Detroit Free Press

The plant's focus will shift away from electric vehicles despite receiving $480 million in state money for EV production. Instead, traditional gas-powered models will roll off the lines.

GM's massive investment has transformed Orion. Workers now use a sprawling 4-million-square-foot space, complete with fresh paint and body facilities. The site already makes battery modules.

"We don't care what you drive — gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric — as long as it's made in Michigan," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer per CBS Detroit

These changes will push GM's yearly U.S. output past 2 million vehicles. The Escalade moves north from Texas, while truck production expands beyond Indiana's current output.

State deals require GM to add 1,840 jobs at Orion within seven years. Right now, 200 people work at the battery site.

Big trucks and SUVs drive this decision. Buyers snapped up record numbers of Suburbans and Tahoes - the most in 18 years. Yukon sales shot up 22% as 2025 began.

Detroit's Factory ZERO stays focused on electric models, churning out battery-powered versions of the Silverado, Sierra, Escalade, and Hummer.

By moving more work to U.S. plants, GM could dodge up to $5 billion in yearly taxes on cars built in Mexico.

gm
Briana KelleyWriter
