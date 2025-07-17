Detroit Hispanic Center Helps 700 Small Businesses Launch and Thrive During Pandemic

Since 2021, free training and guidance at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation has sparked success for hundreds of local entrepreneurs. Their six-week course, offered in English and Spanish, turns business dreams into reality.

"Part of our mission is to create generational wealth for our community and to make people empowered to be resilient and be able to stand on their own two feet," said the organization's interim director Lex Zavala.

It all started small, a simple pop-up called Fantazma Market & Café which charged vendors $25 per event, or $10 for members. Staff soon spotted a bigger need: merchants wanted more than just a place to sell. They wanted to learn.

The results speak volumes. Over 130 startups finished training while 220 people got direct coaching. Students master the basics, from money management to marketing, and craft solid business plans.

Take the story of one determined undocumented immigrant. She built her modest cleaning service into a thriving operation with five staff members. After getting her taxpayer identification number through the program, she landed a prized contract with a surgery center.

Alberto Ruiz turned his culinary skills into El Amanecer restaurant in Ecorse after completing the course. The staff guided him through health codes and permits. "When you're a first-time business owner and really don't know the in and outs, it can become very scary, very difficult, very discouraging," Ruiz said.

Deputy director Anita Zavala breaks down complex topics into clear steps. "When I explain the liability protection they offer and by operating it independently from their personal finances, their personal assets are protected from litigation, the lightbulbs go on," she noted.

The program welcomes all kinds of startups from builders to bakers, artists to app makers. While most participants have taken first steps in business, about one in ten starts with just an idea.

New business owners face big hurdles. Funding tops the list, along with finding commercial spaces. Food vendors struggle most, because a certified kitchen costs upwards of $150,000 to build.