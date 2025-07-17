Detroit Bookfest 2025: Biggest Ever With Bigger Space, Free Activities, and Book Collection Drive

A diverse collection of second-hand books displayed on a market table at the annual book fair. Fiction, non-fiction, and classics await eager readers searching for hidden literary treasures.

The 2025 Detroit Bookfest will double in size compared to previous years. The festival will be held at Eastern Market on July 20. The event marks the first major growth of Detroit Bookfest since it started eight years ago.

Spreading across Eastern Market's Sheds 4, 5, and 6, plus outdoor spaces, the festival will welcome more than 250 merchants. Books and artifacts showcasing local tales will fill the stalls. Short walks between buildings let visitors browse at their own pace.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m., with no cost to enter. At DTE Plaza, young readers can jump into free games and crafts throughout the day.

Birdie's Bookmobile aims to stock up on books for young minds. The public can pitch in by dropping off new or lightly-used children's books.

Two days before the main event, Detroit Public Library's Main Branch kicks things off with "Bookfest at the Main." On July 18, this event will feature streamed author chats through PBS Books.

Past events squeezed into just Shed 5. Now, with triple the indoor space plus outdoor spots, merchants can spread out their wares.

Many stands will stock works about Detroit's city streets and Michigan history. Shoppers might spot rare finds mixed in with everyday treasures.

The free entry remains unchanged. This choice keeps doors wide open for both locals and out-of-towners.