Rihanna Says No to iPads for Kids, Following Her Late Dad’s Outdoor-Focused Parenting

At the Los Angeles Smurfs premiere, Rihanna spoke about keeping screens away from her children. She wants them running wild and free, just as her father, Ronald Fenty, once taught her. “No…

Rihanna attends the "Smurfs" U.S. Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images

At the Los Angeles Smurfs premiere, Rihanna spoke about keeping screens away from her children. She wants them running wild and free, just as her father, Ronald Fenty, once taught her.

"No tablet babies," said Rihanna per Entertainment Tonight. "I want them to be outside and in nature."

The singer, now 37, has two sons — RZA, 3, and Riot Rose, 2. She's carrying her third child with A$AP Rocky. Her father passed away in May at 70, after fighting several illnesses.

"I've always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them," Rihanna shared. "[He] prepared me for having two boys. The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil — it's how I want to raise them."

Medical records show Mr. Fenty's death came from multiple causes. His lungs stopped working while he fought pancreatic cancer, infections, and kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Their bond grew stronger in his final years, despite past family tensions. "I couldn't separate him as a husband from him as a father... He taught me everything," Rihanna once told Oprah Winfrey during an interview back in 2012.

"And as awful as he was to my mom, at times, it didn't compare to how great he was as a father. I had to come to terms with that, and I was able to close that gap with him," she revealed.

When picking baby names, the letter 'R' stays in the family. "That's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over," she said at the movie event.

At the premiere, A$AP Rocky hinted at pink booties in their future. When asked, "Is that the girl you've been waiting for?", he gave a quick nod and replied, "It is, man, it is," before turning to play with a Smurfette doll.

The whole family made a rare public showing at the Smurfs movie premiere. Rihanna wore a custom Marc Jacobs creation that showed off her growing bump for the red carpet and later changed into an all-black fit with a maxi skirt and ruffled top for the after-party hosted by A$AP.

Queen QuadriWriter
