Mariah The Scientist Sets August 22 Release Date for New Album, ‘Hearts Sold Separately’

Rising star Mariah The Scientist will release her new album, Hearts Sold Separately, on August 22 through Epic Records. The news comes after her hit "Burning Blue" made waves on the charts.

Her track, "Burning Blue," shot to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 this May. "Over time, you start realizing [people] want you to change things," she told Billboard, explaining how she started in the industry. "Everybody wants to control your art. I don't want to argue with you about what I want, because if we don't want the same things, I'll just go find somebody who does."

After trying a few different labels, including RCA Records and Tory Lanez's One Umbrella Label, she's now producing her music independently. The upcoming album's cover shows a striking green toy soldier against a pink background. Another image displays the figure broken apart, next to a blurred list of songs.

This marks her first full release since To Be Eaten Alive hit the Billboard 200 in 2023, peaking at No. 93. "Burning Blue" soared to second place on Apple Music's U.S. chart — the best showing by any female artist in 2024. Interestingly, Mariah the Scientist was at a crossroads trying to unveil the song.

Her sister and manager, Morgan Buckles, recalled: "Mariah felt she was in a space between treating [music] like a hobby and this being her career." So, they crafted a strategy to drop snippets, TikTok posts, and several live performances, which helped the song go viral even before its official release.

Since her 2019 debut with Master, she's built a strong following. Each project draws more listeners while she stays true to her creative vision. Her music cuts straight to the heart.

On To Be Eaten Alive, she collaborated with Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Vory on the album's tracks. The ten-track album, mostly written by her, spoke about love lost and finding strength.