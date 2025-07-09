Win tickets to the ARRiBA Latino Festival at Hart Plaza Aug 2nd & 3rd!

Get ready, Detroit—ARRiBA! is bringing two days of unforgettable energy, culture, and entertainment to Hart Plaza on August 2nd & 3rd, and 105.9 KISS-FM has your FREE Tickets to the event!

The ARRiBA Latino Festival is the first celebration of its kind in downtown Detroit in over 30 years, and it’s set to be an exciting weekend full of music, flavor, and family fun. Whether you’re part of the vibrant Latino community or just looking for an amazing summer event, this is your invitation to experience something truly special.

The main stage will be on fire with performances from a dynamic mix of chart-topping and crowd-moving artists including Waka Flocka Flame, Regulo Caro, Noel Torres, and many more. Expect a mix of Latin beats, hip-hop heat, and high-energy vibes that’ll have you dancing all day and night.

Feeling adventurous? Don’t miss the jaw-dropping action of Lucha Xtreme, featuring incredible professional wrestling and appearances by The World’s Smallest Luchador – MicroMan! It’s nonstop action for fans of all ages.

Bringing the kids? There’s a Children’s Corner with face painting, bounce houses, and fun daytime activities designed just for them. And of course, no summer festival is complete without a delicious lineup of authentic food trucks, low rider displays, local vendors, cold drinks, and full-service bars to keep the party going.

ARRiBA! is a celebration of Latino pride, culture, and unity, and it all happens August 2nd and 3rd in Hart Plaza—right in the heart of downtown Detroit.

📍 Hart Plaza – Detroit, MI

📅 Friday, August 2 & Saturday, August 3, 2025

🎶 Music • 🌮 Food • 🎭 Culture • 💃 Fun for All Ages

To purchase tickets and more details, visit: arribalatinos.com/detroit

Register for a chance to win FREE tickets below!