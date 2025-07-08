This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 8

July 8 is a day that has transformed the hip-hop and R&B world in significant ways. Whether you're discussing groundbreaking music releases or celebrity birthdays, the impact of this date is felt throughout the music industry. Among the artists who commemorate their birthdays on this day is the American rapper Jaden Smith, who was born in 1998. His 2017 debut album, SYRE, debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

He shares his birthday with Brooklyn rapper Zombie Juice (born in 1990), a member of the psychedelic hip-hop trio Flatbush Zombies. The group's debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, which they released in 2016, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several influential hip-hop and R&B albums have been released on this date.

1993: American hip-hop duo Tag Team released their debut record, “Whoomp! (There It Is). The pop-rap album went to No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and received a Gold certification from the RIAA in January 1994.

Cultural Milestones

July 8 has been the backdrop to many landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B.

1972: R&B legend Bill Withers scored his first and only No. 1 hit in the U.S. with the heartfelt ballad “Lean On Me.” The lead single from his sophomore album, Still Bill, it spent three consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B world has also witnessed many transformations and controversies on this day.

2007: Prince was dragged off stage by police officers while performing at Minneapolis' First Avenue Club. The club had a permit to play live music until 3:00 am. But the star took the stage at 2:45 am, which prompted the police to shut down his performance after just two songs.

Prince was dragged off stage by police officers while performing at Minneapolis' First Avenue Club. The club had a permit to play live music until 3:00 am. But the star took the stage at 2:45 am, which prompted the police to shut down his performance after just two songs. 2013: Rapper Wiz Khalifa married his girlfriend Amber Rose in a private courthouse ceremony. The couple, who have a son together, divorced after just 18 months.