Former Detroit Golf Course to Become Nature Park, New Development

A 120-acre former golf course property in northwest Detroit will become the site of a nature park featuring trails while a portion of the property will be developed.

For more than a decade, the Rogell Golf Course, located along Berg Road and 7 Mile Road, has sat vacant, creating an eyesore within the northwest Detroit community.

After selling the property during the 2000s, the City of Detroit bought it in 2018. Today, 98 acres of the property will be designated as a nature park, featuring amenities such as boardwalks and trails.

"Definitely will be a place where people can come outside and experience nature. What we know from studies is the benefits of being outside, the benefits of being in nature, green spaces," said Crystal Perkins, director of Detroit's General Services Department, in a statement shared with 7 News Detroit.

The plan to reimagine the former golf course into a dynamic community space has generated support from several organizations.

"We see all the green space along the Rouge River, along the west side of Detroit, as being an opportunity for an amazing greenway. So we've long supported Rogell being turned into a park with trails," said Todd Scott, executive director of Detroit Greenways Coalition, to 7 News Detroit.

Although most of the property will be transformed into parkland, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation plans to develop the remaining 22 acres, primarily along 7 Mile Road.

"We're proposing 300 units of affordable senior housing. We want to see some retail, possibly some single-family homes, really a new downtown if you will," said John George, co-founder of Detroit Blight Busters, in a statement shared with 7 News Detroit. Blight Busters has submitted a proposal for a $90 million investment at the property.