50 Cent Celebrates 50th Birthday with Reflective Video and New TV Channel Launch

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs on the first night of his six-date residency "In Da Club" at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on December 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

American rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson commemorated his 50th birthday this weekend by sharing a reflective video titled "50 Years of 50" on Instagram.

The video highlights 50 Cent's rise to the top. Starting with the hip-hop mogul's nostalgic childhood photos and progressing through significant career milestones, it allows his fans to catch a glimpse of his journey.

"50 Years of 50" includes clips from hits like "Candy Shop," "In Tha Club", and "I Get Money". It also has footage of the rapper playing his role as Kanan in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and moments from his ongoing Legacy tour, spotlighting his success beyond music.

In addition to "50 Years of 50," 50 Cent shared another video announcing the launch and free access to his 50 Cent Action channel on Pluto TV.

“Hey what's up, it's 50 Cent celebrating my birthday and I'm giving you gifts,” The renowned TV producer said. "You can go stream 50 Cent Action for free on Pluto TV now. What better way to celebrate the day than to stream 50 Cent Action?" He added.

Fans and fellow celebrities celebrated his legacy by sharing birthday wishes and applauding his impact on the entertainment industry.

"Happy G Day, Legend" BMF actor Da'Vinchi commented.

Following his birthday celebration, 50 Cent performed at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland. His next tour stop will be in Glasgow, Scotland, at the TRNSMT Festival on July 11.

Hoping to see 50 Cent work his magic? Grab your ticket now.

