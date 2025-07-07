Win Tickets to See DeRay Davis Live at Sound Board – November 15!

Get ready for a night full of raw, real, and relentlessly funny comedy! 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to see the one and only DeRay Davis live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Friday, November 15th.

DeRay Davis is no stranger to Detroit—or to the comedy spotlight. From hit Netflix specials and scene-stealing movie roles (Barbershop, Jumping the Broom, Snowfall) to hosting game shows and lighting up the stage coast-to-coast, DeRay brings sharp wit, fearless energy, and hilarious real-life stories every time he grabs the mic.

Now you have a shot at seeing this comedy powerhouse in person. Whether it’s a perfect date night, a much-needed friends’ night out, or just an excuse to unwind and laugh like you mean it—this is your moment to make it happen.

Imagine being in the crowd at Sound Board, drink in hand, surrounded by the buzz of excitement, and laughing until your cheeks hurt. It’s comedy therapy, Detroit style—and it could be yours on us!

Want in? Just fill out the form below and hit “Submit” for your chance to win.

📍 MotorCity Casino – Sound Board

📅 Friday, November 15, 2025

🎙️ Doors at 7PM | Show at 8PM

Don’t wait—Register To Win Below.

