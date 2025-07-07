Win Tickets to See DeRay Davis Live at Sound Board – November 15!

Get ready for a night full of raw, real, and relentlessly funny comedy! 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to see the one and only DeRay Davis live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Friday, November 15th.
DeRay Davis is no stranger to Detroit—or to the comedy spotlight. From hit Netflix specials and scene-stealing movie roles (Barbershop, Jumping the Broom, Snowfall) to hosting game shows and lighting up the stage coast-to-coast, DeRay brings sharp wit, fearless energy, and hilarious real-life stories every time he grabs the mic.
Now you have a shot at seeing this comedy powerhouse in person. Whether it’s a perfect date night, a much-needed friends’ night out, or just an excuse to unwind and laugh like you mean it—this is your moment to make it happen.
Imagine being in the crowd at Sound Board, drink in hand, surrounded by the buzz of excitement, and laughing until your cheeks hurt. It’s comedy therapy, Detroit style—and it could be yours on us!
Want in? Just fill out the form below and hit “Submit” for your chance to win.
📍 MotorCity Casino – Sound Board
📅 Friday, November 15, 2025
🎙️ Doors at 7PM | Show at 8PM
Don’t wait—Register To Win Below.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday July 7, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday July 25, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday July 28, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM