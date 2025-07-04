Usher’s Chart History: Analyzing His No. 1 Singles and Their Reign at the Top

Usher Raymond IV grew up singing in church. At the age of 13, he competed in a talent showcase and earned a deal with LaFace Records. Adopting the stage name Usher, he became one of the most prolific R&B artists in the world. An analysis of Usher's chart success features nine No. 1 singles, and his decades-long career has solidified his place in music history.

"Nice & Slow" (1998)

Usher's first No. 1 hit, "Nice & Slow," reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Feb. 14, 1998, and stayed there for two weeks. The song is from his second studio album, My Way. The R&B ballad combines a sensual vibe with a mellow synth beat.

"Nice & Slow" fit in thematically with other chart-topping hits, such as "A Song for Mama" by Boyz II Men. It ousted Janet Jackson's "Together Again" and retained its top spot until it was displaced by Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

"U Remind Me" (2001)

Three years later, Usher's "U Remind Me," from his third studio album, 8701, became his second No. 1 hit. Released on July 7, 2001, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.

"U Remind Me" was an upbeat R&B track about a woman who reminded Usher of an ex-girlfriend. The relaxed, bass-heavy track was perfect for the summertime, but it lacked Usher's signature rap and sung style. Instead, Usher used riffs and his impressive range to deliver the message.

This single earned Usher his first GRAMMY Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

"U Got It Bad" (2001)

"U Got It Bad" was another chart-topping single from 8701. It hit No. 1 on Dec. 15, 2001. It differed musically from "U Remind Me," but the theme of the first song carried through. With Usher's voice conveying a sense of desperation, this passionate ballad showed a new side of Usher's persona.

"Yeah!" Featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris (2004)

"Yeah!" is Usher's most iconic song, and its popularity has not tarnished since its release. Featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, "Yeah!" notched 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 and defined the early 2000s hip-hop and R&B scene. The fast-paced track incorporated crunk and R&B in a new genre dubbed "crunk&B" by Lil Jon. The blend of Lil Jon's production prowess, Ludacris's speedy rap verses, and Usher's soulful interludes created a song for the ages.

"Yeah!" was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2005 GRAMMY Awards and won the award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. It remains a prolific track, gracing party playlists worldwide.

"Burn" (2004)

Ushers hit single "Burn" was from his Confessions album. Released on May 22, 2004, "Burn" ousted "Yeah!" from the top 1 spot on the Hot 100. With these back-to-back singles, Usher began to dominate the charts. The slower, melodic song spent eight weeks at No. 1.

Combined with the success of "Yeah!," Usher became the first artist to achieve consecutive No. 1 hits and the first solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 consecutive weeks. "Burn" earned Usher two GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song.

"Confessions Part II" (2004)

In "Confessions Part II," Usher confesses infidelity. Critics speculated on the true meaning of the song, but Usher clarified that he had not been unfaithful.

It received mixed reviews, but the charts don't lie — "Confessions Part II" held the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for two weeks. It shared a similar success to the other two hit singles from this album, but it made less of a splash internationally. Its success reveals the impact of Usher on the music scene, but "Yeah!" enjoyed that success for far longer.

"My Boo" Featuring Alicia Keys (2004)

On the deluxe version of Confessions, Usher released "My Boo" featuring Alicia Keys. The song spent six weeks at No. 1, making it the fourth chart-topping hit from the same album. This extraordinary feat encapsulates the tremendous impact Usher had on the music scene of the early 2000s.

The song opens with Usher crooning about the one person who has your heart. Alicia Keys comes in with some slow rap before the pair harmonize throughout the chorus. This catchy tune resurfaced at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, when Usher and Alicia Keys performed together.

"Love in This Club" Featuring Young Jeezy (2008)

Usher's eighth No. 1 hit single, "Love in This Club," featuring Young Jeezy, was from the 2008 album Here I Stand. Usher continued his streak of successful collaborations by partnering with rising star Young Jeezy.

"Love in This Club" combines the artists' styles with a slow tempo and romantic lyrics. The song features a synth and a steady bass line, reflecting the evolving trends in the hip-hop industry. "Love in This Club" sat comfortably at the top of the Hot 100 for three weeks and topped the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

"OMG" Featuring will.i.am (2010)

The opening words of "OMG" became known as a universal call to the dance floor. It was the second time Usher and will.i.am collaborated. "OMG" was released on March 22, 2010, and shot to the top of the Hot 100 on May 15. With the success of "OMG," Usher tied the Bee Gees, Elton John, and Paul McCartney for ninth place in the list of artists with the most Hot 100 hits.

The strong Auto-Tuned sound and chanting in "OMG" were notable differences from Usher's more sensual style. Despite criticism over the use of Auto-Tune, this song showcases Usher's ability to evolve as the industry changes.

