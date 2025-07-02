Win Tickets to See The Baylor Project Live at The Aretha – July 16!

Get ready for a soulful summer evening under the stars with a live performance you won’t want to miss. 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the GRAMMY-nominated duo The Baylor Project at the legendary Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 16!

Known for blending rich, classic soul with jazz, gospel, and deep storytelling, The Baylor Project—husband and wife powerhouse Marcus and Jean Baylor—bring an electrifying energy and emotional depth to every performance. With Marcus’s roots in jazz drumming (formerly of The Yellowjackets) and Jean’s incredible vocal stylings (formerly of R&B group Zhané), the two artists create a dynamic sound that’s as uplifting as it is unforgettable.

Now’s your chance to see them live at one of Detroit’s most iconic outdoor venues. Picture it: a warm summer night along the riverfront, the breeze coming off the water, and the smooth, soul-drenched sounds of The Baylor Project filling the air. Whether you're a longtime fan of jazz and soul or just looking for the perfect date night or evening out with friends, this is the show to catch.

📅 Tuesday, July 16, 2025

